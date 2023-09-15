Who Is Opening The Eagles ‘The Long Goodbye Final Tour?’

The Eagles have long since been cemented in rock music. With a career dating back to the early 1970s, the group has rightfully earned a blissful retirement. However, their disbanding following the tragic death of Glenn Frey was the true end of the music innovators. To give themselves a proper send-off, The Eagles have embarked on their The Long Goodbye Final Tour. So, who is the opening act for the tour?

Well, it’s none other than Steely Dan. The pairing is a subtle nod to the groups’ rumored rivalry dating back to 1976 when Donald Fagen name-dropped the band on their song “Everything You Did.”

“I never knew you / You were a roller skater / You gonna show me later / Turn up the Eagles, the neighbors are listening,” sang Fagen.

The Eagles’ Glenn Frey later explained his theory on the line in the compilation The Very Best of the Eagles‘ liner notes. “Apparently, [Steely Dan member] Walter Becker’s girlfriend loved the Eagles, and she played them all the time. I think it drove him nuts. So, the story goes that they were having a fight one day, and that was the genesis of the line,” jokingly wrote Frey.

View the remaining tour dates below. Find more information here.

09/16 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/20 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/05 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse​

11/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/07 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Arena

11/09 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/14 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

11/17 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center