The National Have Canceled Shows In Japan Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The global coronavirus outbreak has been in the news for some time now, and it doesn’t look like the situation will be resolved any time soon. This morning, it was reported that the worldwide death total has eclipsed 3,000 people, with more than 88,000 people infected. Over the weekend, it claimed its first casualty in the United States. This has had an impact on the music world, as artists have canceled scheduled performances in Asia and other places for precautionary reasons.

The latest act to change their touring plans due to the coronavirus is The National, who have announced that a pair of shows scheduled for March 17 and 18 in Tokyo will not be happening.

The group shared a message early this morning, writing on social media, “Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan.”

The National is following the lead of other artists who have decided to cancel shows for safety reasons, including BTS, Green Day, Khalid, Mabel, Stormzy, and X Ambassadors, among many others.

