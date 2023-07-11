The National will be giving fans a special treat at Cincinnati’s Homecoming Festival this fall, making it a spot-on return to their hometown.

On both nights, the band will be headlining — playing High Violet in full on Friday night and Trouble Will Find Me from start to finish on Saturday. The National was supposed to perform High Violet for the tenth anniversary in 2020, but plans changed. Now, they are honoring both the passed celebration and Trouble turning ten.

“When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown. It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we’ve long hoped to bring it back,” The National said in a past statement. “We’re honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends.”

Hosted on September 15 and 16, the two-day festival will also include previously-announced performances from Patti Smith & Her Band, Pavement, The Walkmen, Weyes Blood, Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, and many more.

There are one-day, general, and VIP passes available for Homecoming Festival. Additionally, members of The National’s Cherry Tree fan club will receive early entry to the festival and a special fanzine. All tickets are currently on sale now, and more information can be found here.