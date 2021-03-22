Last November, The National celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Since the LP’s release in 2001, the band has gone on to play countless shows and festivals and earn a number of accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Album. To chronicle their impressive career, The National tapped photographer Graham MacIndoe to turn their decades-spanning career into an exclusive photo book.

MacIndoe took The National’s first-ever publicity photo 20 years ago. Since then, he’s captured behind-the-scenes recording sessions and lively concerts. His most iconic photos will be compiled in the book Light Years, which is limited to only 3,200 copies. Light Years will be accompanied by a vinyl containing live songs selected from one of The National’s performances and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the band’s touring crew.

Announcing the book on social media, The National wrote:

“Light Years chronicles Scottish photographer Graham MacIndoe’s 20-year relationship with The National through newly published images, essays and quotes from members of the band. Graham took The National’s first official publicity photo in 2001, back when they were friends working in creative careers, lost touch with the band as their lives took very different paths, then reconnected in 2012 just as Trouble Will Find Me was released. Since then, Graham has documented recording sessions for The National’s last three albums and a multitude of gigs and rehearsals, capturing life in the studio, backstage and on the road. Graham’s black-and-white photographs provide a unique and intimate view of the band and their interactions with each other, their crew, family, friends and fans. The book is accompanied by a vinyl album of songs selected by Graham and Scott Devendorf from The National’s September 2018 performances at Forest Hills Stadium in New York.”

See a preview of The National’s Light Years photo book above.