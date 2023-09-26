The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie have been playing shows together on their joint tour — honoring their respective albums, Give Up, and Transatlanticism, both turning twenty years old. And it turns out they have even more surprises in store. The two bands are opening a special exhibit in Seattle titled Everything Looks Closer From Far Away: The Exhibit.

According to a press release, the exhibit’s title is a reference to The Postal Service’s hit song, “Such Great Heights,” but will serve as a tribute to both records. It is listed as a “pop culture time capsule” that will feature “murals, artifacts, large-scale installations, an in-depth timeline of both records and more,” according to 105.7 The Point.

It opens on September 29 at the KEXP Gathering Space, and will run for a month, closing on October 29. The exhibit will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The two bands will be playing sold-out shows in Seattle on October 6 and 7, leaving open the possibility for them to drop by. Or, for fans arriving from out of town, attending the special exhibit would be perfect to add into any sightseeing plans.

The anniversary tour officially concludes on October 19 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates and remaining tickets can be found here.

