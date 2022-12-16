Last week, Ben Gibbard came through with some major news: The Postal Service is reuniting for a joint tour with Death Cab For Cutie in 2023. The trek is in celebration of both groups’ 2003 albums, Give Up and Transatlanticism. Given that The Postal Service doesn’t get together often, this excited music fans and in some areas, tickets told out quickly. So, the bands are meeting the demand by adding additional shows to their trek.

The tour now starts in Washington, DC on September 5 and additional dates have been added in New York, Seattle, Berkeley, and Los Angeles. Ticket information is available here.

Gibbard previously said, “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Check out the full expanded list of dates below.

New shows added for select cities due to high demand! General onsale happening now for East Coast dates and at 10am local today for all other shows. Get your tickets at https://t.co/IyyZuisf5s 🎟 pic.twitter.com/DV9zpvZnCf — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) December 16, 2022

09/05/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

09/09/2023 — Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

09/10/2023 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/12/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

09/13/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

09/14/2023 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/19/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/20/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

09/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/27/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels

10/06/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/09/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/10/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/11/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/13/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/15/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl