Last week, Ben Gibbard came through with some major news: The Postal Service is reuniting for a joint tour with Death Cab For Cutie in 2023. The trek is in celebration of both groups’ 2003 albums, Give Up and Transatlanticism. Given that The Postal Service doesn’t get together often, this excited music fans and in some areas, tickets told out quickly. So, the bands are meeting the demand by adding additional shows to their trek.
The tour now starts in Washington, DC on September 5 and additional dates have been added in New York, Seattle, Berkeley, and Los Angeles. Ticket information is available here.
Gibbard previously said, “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”
Check out the full expanded list of dates below.
New shows added for select cities due to high demand! General onsale happening now for East Coast dates and at 10am local today for all other shows. Get your tickets at https://t.co/IyyZuisf5s 🎟 pic.twitter.com/DV9zpvZnCf
— Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) December 16, 2022
09/05/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/08/2023 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
09/09/2023 — Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center
09/10/2023 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
09/12/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
09/13/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
09/14/2023 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater
09/19/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/20/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/21/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
09/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
09/27/2023 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels
10/06/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/09/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/10/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/11/2023 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/13/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/15/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl