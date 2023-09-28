The Rolling Stones announced their 26th studio album Hackney Diamonds earlier this month, and shared the single “Angry” along with a music video featuring Sydney Sweeney. Now, they shared the penultimate track “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven,” which has Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

The grandiose anthem is over seven minutes, building with each second. Lady Gaga’s vocals are attention-grabbing and intense. On Zane Lowe’s Apple Music podcast, Mick Jagger discussed the experience of working with the pop star. “She’s a really great singer and I’d never heard her sing quite that style before,” the frontman explained. “Not exactly. We did it live in the room and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident. And then we came back and then did some extra parts that we hadn’t done on the day and then we did some tidying up and we were just in the overdub room, really face-to-face, getting them really tight, the parts really tight, and then being slightly competitive and screaming.”

Listen to “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” above.

Hackney Diamonds is out 10/20 via Geffen. Find more information here.