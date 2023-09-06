Indie

The Rolling Stones Announced Their New Album, ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ And Shared Their ‘Angry’ Video Starring Sydney Sweeney

The Rolling Stones are back. Today, the British rock icons have announced their upcoming 26th studio album, Hackney Diamonds.

Ahead of the album release, the Stones have shared a new single, “Angry.”

The song features the band maintaining their rockstar flair, apologizing to their lovers for being distant.

“Don’t get angry with me / I never caused you no pain / I won’t be angry with you / But I can’t see straight / It hasn’t rained in a month, the river’s run dry / We haven’t made love and I wanna know why / Why you angry with me?,” sings lead vocalist Mick Jagger on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying music video, the Stones are seen on interactive billboards in Los Angeles, as they move through all of their eras. Actress Sydney Sweeney is seen rocking out in the backseat of a convertible, as she celebrates these icons, marveling in their star power.

You can see the video for “Angry” above and the Hackney Diamonds album artwork and tracklist below.

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds cover art 2023
Geffen

1. “Angry”
2. “Get Close”
3. “Depending On You”
4. “Bite My Head Off”
5. “Whole Wide World”
6. “Dreamy Skies”
7. “Mess It Up”
8. “Live by the Sword”
9. “Driving Me Too Hard”
10. “Tell Me Straight”
11. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”
12. “Morning Joe Cues”

Hackney Diamonds is out 10/20 via Geffen. Find more information here.

