After a year of waiting, The Smile finally released their song “Bending Hectic,” which premiered at the 2022 Montreux Jazz Festival. That wasn’t the only thing special the band had in store for their fans.

On Wednesday (June 21), the entertainers kicked off their 2023 A Light For Attracting Attention Tour in Mexico City, Mexico. With several of their remaining tour dates already sold out, ticketholders are eager to know how this North American’s run will differ from their previous showing last year.

Well, according to Setlist.Fm, the band, performed a mix of their collective work as well as Thom Yorke’s solo work. View the full list of tracks The Smile performed below. The Smile’s A Light For Attracting Attention Tour will run until late July as they make stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Québec, and more. Find more information here.

1. “The Same”

2. “Thin Thing”

3. “The Opposite”

4. “Speech Bubbles”

5. “A Hairdryer”

6. “Waving a White Flag”

7. “Colours Fly”

8. “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings”

9. “Under Our Pillows”

10. “Free in the Knowledge”

11. “Skrting on the Surface”

12. “Read the Room”

13. “Pana-Vision”

14. “The Smoke”

15. “You Will Never Work in Television Again”

Encore

16. “Open the Floodgates”

17. “People on Balconies”

18. “Feeling Pulled Apart by Horses” (Thom Yorke song)

19. “Bending Hectic”