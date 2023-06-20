The Smile is hitting the road for a full North American tour starting tomorrow (June 21) in Mexico City, Mexico. Before the rockers take the stage of the Auditorio Nacional, they are treating fans to a new single. Although it isn’t a completely new release, supporters are excited nonetheless. With their latest track, “Bending Hectic,” the band builds up more anticipation for their upcoming album.

The song is the perfect display of their mastery of both post-punk and progressive rock. Across the eight minutes run time, the melody of instruments captivates the listeners as the lyrics tether you to their fantasy trip. The most memorable stanza reads, “We are coming to a bend now, skidding round a hairpin / A sheer drop down the Italian mountainside / Time is kind of frozen, you are gazing at the view / And I swear I’m seeing double / But no-one’s gonna bring me down no, no way and no how / I’m letting go of the wheel.”

“Bending Hectic” originally debuted at the 2022 Montreux Jazz Festival. However, the track, which was produced by Sam Petts-Davies, did not make The Smile’s live album from the set. The record features string support by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Listen to the track above.