In November, The Smile dropped the title track to their forthcoming album, Wall Of Eyes. Today (January 9), the group has delivered the second offering from their highly-anticipated sophomore album. On their new single, “Friend Of A Friend,” The Smile ditches their spooky theatrics from the lead single, instead opting for a fuzzy psychedelic sound produced by Sam Petts-Davies.

As an examination of the love’s hypnotizing effects, the band’s frontman, Thom Yorke, injects that sense of uncomfortable longing into his vocal performance. “I can go anywhere that I want / I just gotta turn myself inside out and back to front / With cut out shapes and worn out spaces / Add some sparkles to create the right effect / They’re all smiling, so I guess I’ll stay / At least ’til the disappointed have eaten themselves away,” sings Yorke.

Listen to The Smile’s new song “Friend Of A Friend” above.

New music isn’t the only thing The Smile will make available for fans to enjoy later this month. Before Wall Of Eyes’ release, The Smile will host several theater screenings worldwide, including in New York City, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo, to debut the project’s visual component. Between January 18 and 25, select independent cinemas will show The Smile’s Wall of Eyes, On Film, a collection of never-before-seen footage of the album’s recording sessions, Thom Yorke and Radiohead’s directorial collaborations, and more. Find more information here.

Wall Of Eyes is out 1/26 via XL Recordings. Find more information here.