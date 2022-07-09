The Strokes Invited A Fan Onstage To Sing ‘Ode To The Mets’ Only To Give Them ‘An E For Effort’

On Friday night, The Strokes brought their talents to Lancashire’s Lytham Festival. The showcase kicked off last weekend and it has or will invite artists like Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Snow Patrol, Tears For Fears, and more to perform. During their set on Friday night, The Strokes took it upon themselves to invite a fan onto the stage to sing “Ode To The Mets” from their 2020 album, The New Abnormal. It came after the fan was spotted holding a sign that read, “Can I sing ‘Ode To The Mets’ with you?” The Strokes’ lead vocalist Julian Casablancas invited her up and said, “I’m gonna be peeved if she sings it better than I do.”

After the fan got onstage, Casablancas joked that he was “gonna go do some blow” and left. The fan then sang the entirety of “Ode To The Mets,” and when Casablancas returned, he asked his bandmates what they thought of the fans’ performance. “It’s alright,” Albert Hammond Jr. said while laughing. Nick Valensi added, “No comment” and “I’m the Simon Cowell of the group, obviously.” Bassist Nikolai Fraiture chimed in saying, “She gets an E for effort” while drummer Fabrizio Moretti yelled, “She was f*ckin’ awesome!” Casablancas then congrulated the fan for “tremendous effort” and added the moment was a “really great memory and a great journey for you.” However, Casablancas didn’t let the fan off the hook without some jokes.

“Should I mention that she’s German?” he said. “Does that make a difference? Unfortunately she doesn’t make it, she doesn’t make it, but we love her forever, and we will have the memory… Now, what’s the next song?”

You can watch the moment between the fan and The Strokes in the video above.