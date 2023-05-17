The Walkmen announced their reunion last year after a decade-long hiatus. First they shared a couple of New York shows. Then they revealed more gigs for a 12-date run. This time, they’re hitting more locations.

The group will be playing nine concerts, kicking off in Nashville in September and ending in Toronto in October. To go with the tour announcement, member Peter Matthew Bauer shared a statement to explain what the reunion has been like. Read it in full:

“The last few weeks have been an absolute blast.

Honestly, when we decided to get back together to play these shows, we had no idea if anyone would even show up. It’s been an incredible joy seeing all these people out there, playing these shows, getting to run into old friends from all over the world.

There was a review of our first show back that said something really nice — that it felt like ‘time was bending back on itself.’ It really has and it’s been the strangest feeling. We all flew to New York, had dinner at Hamilton’s house with his family and actually did not practice as promised. The next day we played the Stephen Colbert show live on television. I think each of us hold on to playing Letterman as a very important memory. So, to be back at the Ed Sullivan Theater and be playing this song for the first time in ten years with your friends was like an out of body experience.

We are just getting going and I’m not really sure we want it to end. I will say, after being the dummy who I guess broke the band up last time saying something about an ‘extreme hiatus,’ I’m going to avoid saying anything like that again. I will say, what makes it all special is when you don’t know what’s going to happen next and when you can actually wonder if this is the last time you’re ever going to get the chance to do this. Everything feels ragged and lively which is what all of us thought was good about the band in the first place.

So, I don’t know what happens next but I do know these shows are just about the end of what’s happening now. We are headed west across the USA this fall. We’ll go all the way to California and the Pacific Northwest and play cities we haven’t in many years ultimately ending back east. Also, there’s still some tickets available for our UK run, so check the site and grab. We’ve got maybe one or two more in us to announce in the coming weeks. But that is it (I guess?)”