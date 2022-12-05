The Walkmen Have Announced Multi-City Reunion Tour Dates For 2023

Last month, storied New York City indie rock band The Walkmen announced that they were reuniting after a ten-year “extreme hiatus.” The band’s long break began shortly after the release and tour for their spectacular final album, Heaven. The reunion came as a welcome surprise for fans, and the band had announced a mere two concerts in New York City set to take place on April 26 and 27, 2023. Now they’ve added to those dates considerably and are taking The Walkmen reunion tour across multiple U.S. cities.

Along with the two New York City concerts, The Walkmen have added two-night stops at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, Chicago’s The Metro, and Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club. They’ve also expanded their two nights at New York City’s Webster Hall into a full five-night residency at the venue. They are appearing at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA too. And while all of the dates are currently at East Coast venues, the hope is that the band eventually take the reunion tour on the road to the West Coast, Canada, and the rest of the U.S.

Check out the full list of The Walkmen Reunion tour dates below. Sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

04/24/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/25/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/26/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/27/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/28/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/02/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/03/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/07/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/19/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Metro

05/20/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Metro

05/25/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

05/26/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club