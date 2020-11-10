In a couple weeks, tremendous live band The War On Drugs will release their first live album, Live Drugs. Alongside the collection, the band will also roll out a new podcast, The Super High Quality Podcast (which is named after Adam Granduciel’s Super High Quality Records, the label that is releasing the live album).

A synopsis of the podcast reads, “In a year without concerts, The War On Drugs are set to release ‘Live Drugs’ on their own Super High Quality Records. In this podcast, guitar tech and band confidant Dominic East listens as the band talks casually about how they arrived at the performances and the decision to release their new live album.”

Additionally, the band offered another preview of Live Drugs today by sharing their cover of Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like A Martyr.”

Granduciel previously said of the album, “As a band leader, I always want to know where a song can go. Even though we’ve recorded it, mastered it, put it out, and been touring on it, it doesn’t mean that we just have to do it the same way forever. It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.”

Check out the podcast trailer and the “Accidentally Like A Martyr” cover above.

Live Drugs is out 11/20 via Super High Quality Records. Pre-order it here.