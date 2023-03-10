This April marks the 20th anniversary of The White Stripes fourth studio album, Elephant. In 2003, the album was a breakthrough for the Jack and Meg White duo, boasting their signature song, “Seven Nation Army.”

This month, The White Stripes will release a special 20th-anniversary edition of Elephant, featuring the album’s original tracklist, as well as live recordings taken from a 2003 performance at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom.

The 20th-anniversary edition of Elephant will arrive to streaming platforms at the end of the month, with a special limited-edition red and white vinyl disc to arrive in the following weeks. Ahead of the 20th anniversary, The White Stripes have shared a visualizer for a live performance of “The Hardest Button To Button.”

You can see the cover art and tracklist below.

Disc One

1. “Seven Nation Army”

2. “Black Math”

3. “There’s No Home For You Here”

4. “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself”

5. “In The Cold, Cold Night”

6. “I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother’s Heart”

7. “You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket”

8. “Ball And Biscuit”

9. “The Hardest Button To Button”

10. “Little Acorns”

11. “Hypnotize”

12. “The Air Near My Fingers”

13. “Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine”

14. “It’s True That We Love One Another”

Disc Two

1. “When I Hear My Name (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

2. “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

3. “Lovesick (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

4. “Hotel Yorba (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

5. “Aluminum (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

6. “Cool Drink Of Water Blues (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

7. “The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

8. “I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother’s Heart (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

9. “Stones In My Passway (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

10. “Stop Breaking Down (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

11. “Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

12. “In The Cold, Cold Night (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

13. “Seven Nation Army (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

14. “The Same Boy You’ve Always Known (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

15. “Blackjack Davey (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

16. “We’re Going To Be Friends (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

17. “Offend In Every Way (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

18. “Little Cream Soda (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

19. “Cannon / Party Of Special Things to Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

20. “Candy Cane Children (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

21. “The Air Near My Fingers (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

22. “This Protector (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

23. “Screwdriver [Intro] (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

24. “Ball And Biscuit (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

25. “Screwdriver [Reprise] (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

26. “Let’s Build A Home (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

27. “Goin’ Back to Memphis (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)”

The 20th-anniversary edition of Elephant arrives to digital platforms on 3/31 and on vinyl on 4/21 via Sony and Third Man Records. Find more information here.