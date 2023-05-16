In honor of The Wonder Years‘ album The Greatest Generation celebrating its tenth anniversary, the band is blessing fans with a new surprise. They’ve officially dropped a new B-side “G*DDAMNITALL” and have announced that a limited-edition box set is on the way.

It will contain a 32-page booklet of unearthed “photos, stories, and essays” from various music writers. The box set also includes demos and voice recordings that were made during the album’s creation process.

“When it came time to find bonus content for this box set, we went grave digging in old hard-drives to find the demos from TGG that didn’t get finished and then exhumed and reanimated this one,” lead singer Dan Campbell shared in a statement. “It was the closest to being done at the time. All of the music was there. The chorus had lyrics and melody but, for budget and time constraints it got abandoned before it had verses and a bridge.”

“Now, a decade later, it’s finally finished. We asked Steve Evetts to produce it the same way he would have if it were on the original album and it now stands as a spiritual and somewhat literal b-side to The Greatest Generation,” he added.

Check out the video for “G*DDAMNITALL” above. Find more information on the box set pre-orders here.