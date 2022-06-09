They Might Be Giants had just began the long-awaited 30th anniversary tour of their classic album Flood last night at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. The Brooklyn geek rock band already had to postpone most of the tour that had began in early 2020, but, well… you know this pandemic story by now. At any rate, following last night’s show, lead singer/guitarist John Flansbaugh was involved in a “serious” car accident on his way home and the band is postponing their shows through June and more.

“The initial report is that he has seven broken ribs, several of which have multiple fractures,” read a statement from John Linnell, who co-founded the band with Flansbaugh, sings and plays accordion in TMBG. “The good news is that no vital organs were involved and the long-time prognosis is positive. Of course, there will be a lengthy recovery process.”

It’s a tragic roadblock for They Might be Giants, who were looking forward to finally touring the country playing their breakthrough 1990 album. But it’s going to have to wait a while once again as Flansbaugh recovers.

“Sadly, we are going to have to postpone the rest of June dates once more,” Linnell’s statement continued. “For now, we are hopeful that the late summer dates beginning August 30th will be able to continue as planned.”