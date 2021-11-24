Like every other musician who had planned a tour in 2020, LCD Soundsystem‘s performance plans were wildly thrown off by the pandemic. It’s been nearly three years since the band last took the stage together to play a live show. But that all changed on Tuesday when the band kicked off their near-20-night residency in New York City. To celebrate to occasion, LCD Soundsystem took on a cover of their predecessor Spacemen 3’s track “Big City.”

LCD Soundsystem’s version of the 8-minute song opened their set, immersing the crowd in atmospheric synths. After taking on a rendition of the cover, the band ran through a setlist that bounced between their hits as well as some of their lesser-known songs. They performed tracks like “I Can Change,” “Daft Punk Is Playing At My House,” “Home,” and “Dance Yrself Clean.”

The performance marked the band’s first show in three years, but it certainly won’t be their last. The night was just the start of the band’s nearly lengthy run at the NYC venue Brooklyn Steel, presented by Bowery Presents/AEG. The short tour kicked off on Tuesday and runs until December 21. Seeing as Brooklyn Steel has a capacity of less than 2,000, it’s no wonder LCD Soundsystem needed to add nearly two dozen shows to give their fans a chance to catch them live.

Watch LCD Soundsystem cover “Big City” above, starting at around 8 minutes into the video.