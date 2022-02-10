If there was a lifetime achievement award for skateboarding, they’d probably name the trophy after Tony Hawk (maybe one already exists?) At any rate, Hawk just doesnt slow down and always seems to be in the news. In the last year alone, Hawk was announced as the subject of a documentary by the Duplass Brothers, tried his hand as an Olympic pro skating commentator (he quickly bailed), and was even caught in the middle of kerfuffle with Lil Nas X about skateboards painted with blood. Now he has announced the first ever Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam festival of music and skate culture in Las Vegas.

The three day event is going down at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center from from May 12th to 15th and it’s a collision of rock bands and legendary pro skaters. On the music side of things, Modest Mouse, Descendents, and Devo are topping the lineup, with Andy MacDonald, Bucky Lasek and Steve Caballero among a radical list of pro skaters who’ll be participating in events throughout the weekend. Hawk’s son, Riley, will even be playing with his band Warish, too.

Presented by Pollen, Weekend Jam is an all-inclusive festival and accommodation experience that promises “Skate Contests, Vert Alert Exhibition Hosted by Tony, Skate Shop, Gaming Activation From GCN, Live Bands, Food Trucks, and more.”

Other skaters currently slated to attend include Christian Hosoi, Kevin Staab ,Lizzie Armanto, Rune Glifberg, and Sandro Dias, Steve Caballero. While on the music side, X, Cold Cave, The Vandals, Rough Francis, and The Downhill Jam will all be on stage.

For tickets and more info, check out the event website.