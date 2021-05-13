Travis Barker Actually Let Kourtney Kardashian Tattoo His Arm

Despite all that went down in 2020, Travis Barker had an exceptionally busy year. He toured with Blink-182, worked with major artists like Post Malone and Run The Jewels, and he started dating one of the biggest celebrities: Kourtney Kardashian. The pair began seeing each other several months ago and it’s apparently going well, judging by the fact that Barker has let Kardashian leave a permanent mark on him.

The notoriously tattooed drummer cemented his love for the Kardashian sister by letting her ink his arm. Kardashian documented he entire process, from drawing up an outline of the concept to using the tattoo gun, and shared it on Instagram. For her design, Kardashian opted to go simple, writing a thin “i love you” over some of his more faded ink.

Though the end result is very shaky and by no means professional looking, Barker still loved it. “Woman of many talents” he wrote underneath the image.

While Barker and Kardashian’s relationship may have come as a surprise to some, the two had reportedly been friends for a long time before officially dating. Barker in the same gated Calabasas community as the Kardashians and have been running in the same social circles for some time.

Watch Kourtney Kardashian tattoo Travis Barker’s arm above.