Although he’s ostensibly billed as a rapper, Post Malone makes no secret of his omnivorous musical tastes, especially the works of Nirvana. While he’s been known to cover the band at live shows in past — like this “All Apologies” rendition from 2017 — his first live set of the COVID-19 quarantine turned out to be a whole Nirvana tribute set, with the approval of none other than Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love.

During the livestream, Post played plenty of Nirvana favorites such as “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle,” “Drain You,” “Come As You Are,” and more. You check out those performances above.

Post has also been productive working on his own music since the quarantine began. His manager, Dre London, revealed at the beginning of the lockdown that the top-selling artist was in “quarantine album mode,” so don’t be surprised to see him emerge with another chart-dominating body of work on the other side — albeit one that probably won’t have Ozzy Osbourne collaborations on it. However, I don’t think anyone would be terribly upset if it turned out to have a few of his trademark Nirvana covers on it instead. A “live” album of quarantine performances probably wouldn’t go amiss, either.

Watch Post Malone’s Nirvana covers set above benefitting The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO).