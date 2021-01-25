Travis Barker Is Reportedly Dating Kourtney Kardashian

While the women of the Kardashian household have held reputations for dating musicians, the latest love connection from the dynasty may come as a surprise to those who mainly know them to woo rappers. Eldest sister Kourtney has reportedly broken type, according to Consequence of Sound via People and Us Weekly, entering a relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. However, Barker is hip-hop adjacent thanks to his production work with Run The Jewels, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, 03 Greedo, and more, so maybe it shouldn’t be all that surprising, after all.

Barker and Kardashian are also neighbors, living in the same gated Calabasas community and moving in the same circles for years per COS. Observers online noticed that the two both uploaded photos from Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs vacation home to Instagram over the weekend, with People’s source observing, “They’ve been dating for about a month or two. They’ve been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic.”

The crossover between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian it’s happening wtf pic.twitter.com/yg9djDLLz0 — ᶜᵒᵗᶦ 💗☠️ ᴸᵒᵛᵉˢ MGK (@MGK_gr0upie) January 24, 2021

If Travis does start hanging around the Kardashians more often, he may need a nickname to differentiate himself from Travis Scott, with whom Kylie Jenner shares a two-year-old daughter (maybe they’ll just call Travis Scott by his real name, “Jacques”?). Neither star has officially confirmed their relationship as yet, but the development could take some heat off one of the Kardashians’ other high-profile paramours; rumors have circulated recently that Kim is divorcing husband Kanye West after his social media outbursts cast his relationships with the family in a negative light.