The Treefort Music Fest — an annual event held in downtown Boise, Idaho — unveiled the first wave of their 2024 lineup. Right now, Channel Tres, Drama, and Ty Segall are leading as the top-billed performers.

The festival will be held on March 20 to 24 next year and is set to take place in Julia Davis Park.

Others that have been announced so far include Devendra Banhart, Neko Case, Franc Moody, Dehd, Celisse, DakhaBrakha, K.Flay, Briston Maroney, Armand Hammer, Daði Freyr, Dry Cleaning, Shamir, Patrick Watson, A Place To Bury Strangers, and many more.

Along with musicians, there will be a Comedyfort — with Janeane Garofalo headlining for one night on Saturday, March 23.

Five-day passes to Treefort Music Fest are on sale now. There are a few different tiers, including standard General Admission, Zipline (which includes front-of-line access), and Under 21 options. Right now, these range from $170 to $420, depending on the pass chosen — but prices will be rising after the new year.

For those interested in single-day tickets, those will be available starting next month. Finally, festival attendees have the option to bundle their tickets with a hotel, which will also include a discount on Treefort merchandise.

More information about the lineup and tickets for Treefort Music Festival 2024 can be found through their official website.

