Trent Reznor has been a musical inspiration for several artists, however, he finds himself inspired by younger artists as well. During an episode of super producer Rick Rubin’s Tetragrammaton, the Nine Inch Nails vocalist and instrumentalist talked about his love of songwriting.

Over the years, Reznor has worn many hats, including lead vocalist, film scorer, and songwriter — the lattermost, he says is the hardest.

“Having something to say, something to say with truth, that has reason to exist rather than just a thing,” Reznor said.

He also revealed that through his daughter, he has developed a fondness for pop music. He caught himself getting in his feels while listening to a certain pop hitmaker recently, whom he was introduced to by his daughter.”

“[This song] really reminded me the art of writing a well-crafted song — I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track,” he said. “Because it was just a really well-done piece of music, you know? It was clever. It felt good.”

Though he did not clarify which Lipa song he was listening to, some fans have taken to Twitter to make their guesses. You can see some of the fan reactions below.

me listening to physical omg https://t.co/NI7uBWwrwf — Tea Ola (@togekissqueen) June 15, 2023

It had to be No Goodbyes or something we don’t know about https://t.co/ZrbTO2efA7 — 🪩💫 (@solarlipa) June 15, 2023

