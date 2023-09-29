This weekend, U2 begins a series of shows at Sphere in Las Vegas. Ahead of the show, the band had dropped a new single called “Atomic City.”

“It’s a love song to our audience,” said Bono about the song in a statement…”’where you are is where I’ll be’.”

On the song, the men of U2 have channeled in the vibrance of the “Atomic City” — which is a nickname for Las Vegas — and are ready to simply have pure fun. And with their illustrious catalog, the band has surely earned the right to party.

“Come all you stars falling out of the sky / Come all you angels forgetting to fly / Come all who feel we’re not on our own / All UFOs come on your way home,” sings Bono in the song’s opening verse.

In the song’s accompanying video, the band surprises fans with a late-night performance of the song in downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street. The video arrives as a full-circle moment, as it takes place where they shot the video for “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” 36 years prior.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere kicks off Friday, September 29, and runs untiI December 16. You can find more information about the series here.

You can see the video for “Atomic City” above.