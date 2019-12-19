Vampire Weekend’s ‘Father Of The Bride’ Was The Adult Pop Album That 2019 Needed

This essay is running as part of the 2019 Uproxx Music Critics Poll. Explore the results here.

Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig often seems like a man who’s never had an unreasonable thought or feeling in his life, and is always thinking about everything from as many angles as possible in an effort to be fair to all. This mix of generosity and intellectual flexibility is a big part of what makes him an intriguing character, both as a songwriter and as the host of his Beats1 internet radio show Time Crisis. But it’s also something that narrows the emotional range of his work somewhat, as all emotional extremes are kept in check by his cerebral tendencies and hyper-awareness of how anything he might say could be interpreted.

This could be a liability in some cases, but on this year’s Father Of The Bride (which comes in at No. 4 on the Uproxx Music Critics Poll), his unapologetically mature and unwaveringly reasonable approach to singing about the nuances of relationships and the complications of life in a deeply unreasonable world felt like a much-needed respite from a seemingly endless onslaught of anxious, nihilistic music in practically every genre. He’s not a contrarian, but he is the guy who’s here to try to put all this angst in perspective.

Father Of The Bride is not a particularly cheerful or optimistic album. There is joy and there is hope in its songs, but all of that is in the context of bigger things — capitalism, privilege, politics, history – that put an asterisk on every pleasure. “Harmony Hall,” the album’s first single and statement of purpose, is about the frustration of trying to live a life within institutions you know to be corrupt, and figuring out how complicit you are just by existing in a society where those institutions are the only game in town.

Despite that subject matter, “Harmony Hall” isn’t all nervous hand-wringing. The music draws mainly on chill country and soul vibes from the ‘70s, and the tone is more philosophical than angry or anxious. The conclusions are bleak – “every time a problem ends, another one begins” — and it leaves Koenig reaching back to recontextualize a lyric from the previous Vampire Weekend album as a way of expressing the quandary of the song: “I don’t wanna live like this, but I don’t wanna die.”

The rest of the songs on Father Of The Bride can be broken down like pro/con lists of reasons to not want to “live like this” and reasons to not want to die. Most of the reasons in the latter column are tied to romance and relationships, but his love songs focus on the work and compromises that go into maintaining these things. There’s a warmth to these songs, but also a sense that Koenig is running a cost-benefit analysis on his emotional life. Can he endure the blows to his ego in “How Long?” enough to not spoil his affection for someone he loves? Can he be patient in “2021,” or forgiving in “Unbearably White”? Is the notion that he and his partner “belong together” actually undermined by the understanding that “baby, it don’t mean we’ll stay together”?

“Stranger,” the most joyful love song on the record by far, is the one grounded in a small moment of Koenig allowing himself to just enjoy being in the presence of his partner Rashida Jones and her sister Kidada on a pleasant evening. It’s a song about recognizing what you want and need when you finally find it, and in this case it’s kindness, family, and shaking off neuroses. It’s track 16 on an album of 18 songs, and it’s the emotional climax of it all. He wants to live like this. But even the song about getting out of one’s head is zooming out for the big picture, as Koenig lightly paraphrases the chorus of New Order’s hit “Regret” and reflects on how someone so close to him now was once a stranger to him.