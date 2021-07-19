Yesterday, Philadelphia’s The War On Drugs teased a new single and they certainly didn’t waste any time following that up: Today, there’s news of a brand-new LP, I Don’t Live Here Anymore (arriving in October), which is the follow-up to 2017’s A Deeper Understanding. There’s also a lovely lead single, “Living Proof,” and video directed by filmmaker Emmett Malloy and shot in Stinson Beach, Florida.
Recorded in seven different studios, including New York’s Electric Lady and Los Angeles’ Sound City, I Don’t Live Here Anymore is, according to the band’s website, an “uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes — resilience in the face of despair.” Capping off the news is a huge run of 2022 tour dates across North America, the UK, and Europe.
Watch the “Living Proof” video above and check out the I Don’t Live Here Anymore art and tracklist below, as well as The War On Drugs’ tour dates (tickets go on sale on July 23).
1. “Living Proof”
2. “Harmonia’s Dream”
3. “Change”
4. “I Don’t Wanna Wait”
5. “Victim”
6. “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”
7. “Old Skin”
8. “Wasted”
9. “Rings Around My Father’s Eyes”
10. “Occasional Rain”
11/12/2021 — Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
01/19/2022 — Austin, TX – ACL Live
01/20/2022 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
01/21/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
01/22/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
01/24/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
01/25/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
01/27/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
01/28/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
01/29/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/31/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/01/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/02/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
02/04/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
02/05/2022 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/06/2022 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/08/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/10/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/11/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/12/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/13/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/15/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/16/2022 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/18/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
02/19/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
02/21/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/22/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/23/2022 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
02/25/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/26/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/22/2022 — Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall
03/24/2022 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
03/27/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
03/28/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
03/30/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen
03/31/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen
04/02/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
04/04/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
04/05/2022 — Milano, Italy @ Alcatraz
04/07/2022 — München, Germany @ Zenith
04/09/2022 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
04/11/2022 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham
04/12/2022 — London, England @ The O2 Arena
04/14/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena
04/16/2022 — Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena
04/18/2022 — Edinburgh, England @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/20/2022 — Köln, Germany @ Palladium
04/21/2022 — Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
04/22/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
04/23/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out 10/29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.
