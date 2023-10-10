In April, Wednesday dropped their fifth studio album, Rat Saw God. The body of work features singles “TV In The Gas Pump” and “Bath County.” Today (October 10), Wednesday shared the trailer for their documentary, Rat Bastards Of Haw Creek, and their 2024 tour dates.

Wednesday’s 2024 tour will kick off on January 19, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Across the shows next year, Lowertown, Das Blisschen Totschlag, Hotline TNT, They Hate Change, and Draag will serve as supporting openers. For select dates, Karly Hartzman & MJ Lenderman will have a solo show with support from Dan Wriggins. Before their official tour, Wednesday will appear at several festivals, including Atlanta’s Highball and Paris’ London Calling.

Pre-sale for the shows begins tomorrow, October 11, at 10 a.m. local time. The general ticket sale will start soon after. Find more information here.

Watch the trailer for Rat Bastards Of Haw Creek above. View Wednesday’s complete 2024 tour dates below.

10/21/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Highball Festival

10/25/2023 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere #

10/27/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

10/28/2023 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow ^

10/29/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen ^

10/30/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz ^

11/01/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN #

11/02/2023 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F #

11/03/2023 — Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes #

11/05/2023 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds #

11/06/2023 — Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall #

11/07/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono #

11/09/2023 — Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club #

11/10/2023 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

11/11/2023 — London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London

12/08/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon +

12/09/2023 — Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge +

12/10/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop +

12/12/2023 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios +

12/13/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern +

01/19/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre $

01/20/2024 — Winston-Salem, NC @ SECCA $

01/21/2024 — Boone, NC @ Lily’s Snack Bar $

01/22/2024 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry $

01/23/2024 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

01/25/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

01/27/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall $

01/28/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop $

01/30/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl $

02/01/2024 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s $

02/02/2024 — Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar $*

02/03/2024 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits $*

02/04/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Social $*

02/06/2024 — Miami, FL @ Gramps $*

02/08/2024 — Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows $

02/09/2024 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt $

02/10/2024 — Chattanooga, TN @ Cherry Street Tavern $

05/14/2024 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf %

05/15/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom %

05/16/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard %

05/17/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether %

05/18/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

05/20/2024 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

05/21/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre %

05/22/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %

05/24/2024 — Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center %

05/25/2024 — Bozeman, MT @ The ELM %

05/28/2024 — Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre %

05/30/2024 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown %

07/27/2024 — Greenville, SC @ Altered States Libation & Arts Festival

08/23/2024 — Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

# with Lowertown

^ with Das Blisschen Totschlag

+ Karly Hartzman & MJ Lenderman solo show with support from Dan Wriggins

$ with Hotline TNT

* with They Hate Change

% with Draag