On a Wednesday morning, indie-pop band Wednesday has shared a new song from their upcoming album Rat Saw Good. On their latest single, “TV In The Gas Pump,” vocalist Karly Hartzman offers vivid recollections of life on the road, traveling between tour stops, and the interesting places the stumble upon along the way.

“Violently came up / in a Dollar General / You took too much / Jake walked into a Starbucks / TV in the gas pump / blares into the dark,” sings Hartzman over soft, guitar-and-drum-driven instrumental.

With the vivid imagery, Hartzman paints a picture of the places one comes across while touring.

“This is the first song I’ve written about being on the road, and I really just wanted to collect all that imagery you ingest on tour,” said Hartzman said in a statement. “A few images that made it in the song include: the never-ending gas station stops that blend together and the dystopian gas pump advertisements, a stressful experience in a Panera Bread, and a story of coming up from taking what you thought was a microdose of shrooms in a Dollar General.”

In the song’s trippy accompanying video, a Sims-like version of Wednesday is seen playing music along the side of a railroad, hitchhiking, and, as its title suggests, staring at the small screen in a gas pump.

You can listen to “TV In The Gas Pump” above.

Rat Saw God is out 4/7 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.