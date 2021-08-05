Getty Image
Indie

Weezer Paid Tribute To Fall Out Boy With A Stadium Sing-A-Long Of ‘Sugar, We’re Going Down’

TwitterIndie Music Writer

Just a few hours before gates opened in New York City for the Hella Mega tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, it was announced that Fall Out Boy would not be performing due to a positive Covid test in the band’s crew. But after being announced in late 2019 and postponed nearly two years, the hiccup served as nothing more than a speed bump. Weezer and Green Day, as well as the tour’s opening act The Interrupters, still played as scheduled, to the delight of thousands of New Yorkers yearning for a return to their carefree glory days.

During Weezer’s set, Rivers Cuomo — who is currently sporting what can only be described as “Nigel Tufnel” — took a moment to give fans a little bit of what they might have paid for with a solo electric cover of Fall Out Boy’s 2005 smash-hit “Sugar, We’re Going Down.” It wasn’t long before Citi Field’s nearly 42,000 attendees were singing along, with Cuomo urging everyone to sing “louder, so they can hear you.” Check out a clip of the touching moment below.

The Hella Mega tour continues tonight in Boston, and runs through September in the US before hitting Europe next summer. Barring any further complications, Fall Out Boy plan to rejoin the tour August 8 in Washington, D.C.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.
Listen To This
Foxing Will Go For Broke Or Die Trying
by:
Phabo Is A Burgeoning ‘Soulquarius’ Whose Success Comes From Letting Go And Letting God
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
×