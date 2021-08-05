Just a few hours before gates opened in New York City for the Hella Mega tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, it was announced that Fall Out Boy would not be performing due to a positive Covid test in the band’s crew. But after being announced in late 2019 and postponed nearly two years, the hiccup served as nothing more than a speed bump. Weezer and Green Day, as well as the tour’s opening act The Interrupters, still played as scheduled, to the delight of thousands of New Yorkers yearning for a return to their carefree glory days.

During Weezer’s set, Rivers Cuomo — who is currently sporting what can only be described as “Nigel Tufnel” — took a moment to give fans a little bit of what they might have paid for with a solo electric cover of Fall Out Boy’s 2005 smash-hit “Sugar, We’re Going Down.” It wasn’t long before Citi Field’s nearly 42,000 attendees were singing along, with Cuomo urging everyone to sing “louder, so they can hear you.” Check out a clip of the touching moment below.

The Hella Mega tour continues tonight in Boston, and runs through September in the US before hitting Europe next summer. Barring any further complications, Fall Out Boy plan to rejoin the tour August 8 in Washington, D.C.

