Weyes Blood Crashes Her Car In The Trippy ‘Grapevine’ Video

Weyes Blood‘s new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is set to arrive next month. So far, she’s unveiled the singles “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” and “Grapevine.” She’s back today with a video for the latter.

In the video, she brings to life the line, “My car broke down / In an old ghost town right around / Where they got James Dean.” She sings by a crashed car in a dark landscape, and gradually everything becomes more warped and disoriented, blurring into a weird world.

Upon the release of the song, the singer explained, “‘Grapevine’ is a road song set along the titular stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5. Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other. We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”

Along with this anticipated release of this album, Weyes Blood also collaborated with the one and only John Cale for the song “Story Of Blood” from his forthcoming LP Mercy, which also features Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, and Actress.

Watch the video for “Grapevine” above.