Weyes Blood Releases A New EP And Announces Tour Dates For 2019 And 2020

Weyes Blood’s fourth album, Titanic Rising, is one of 2019’s most beloved indie albums, and now she has shared a little bit more from it. Today, Weyes Blood has released the Rough Trade Session EP, which consists of alternate takes of four songs from Titanic Rising: “A Lot Has Changed,” “Everyday,” “Something To Believe,” and “Wild Time.”

These renditions were recorded with Ariel Rechtshaid, a producer and engineer who in recent years has worked with Vampire Weekend, U2, Adele, and others. These recordings were previously only made available on a bonus CD that came with the Rough Trade release of Titanic Rising.

Listen to Rough Trade Session above. Additionally, Weyes Blood also announced tour dates for 2019 and 2020 today, so find those below. Also revisit our review of Titanic Rising here.

10/25/2019 — London, England @ Rough Trade East in-store (Solo)

10/26/2019 — Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory %

10/28/2019 — Glasgow, Scotland @ The Art School %

10/29/2019 — Manchester, England @ Club Academy %

10/30/2019 — London, England @ Electric Brixton %

11/01/2019 — Paris, France @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019

11/02/2019 — Nantes, France @ SOY Festival

11/03/2019 — Bordeaux, France @ IBOAT %

11/05/2019 — Braga, Portugal @ GNRation %

11/06/2019 — Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB @ B.Leza %

11/07/2019 — Madrid, Spain @ Sala 0 — Palacio de Prensa %

11/08/2019 — Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender

11/10/2019 — Vevey, Switzerland @ Rocking Chair %

11/11/2019 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Bogen F %

11/13/2019 — Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu %

11/14/2019 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset Studie 2 %

11/15/2019 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan %

11/16/2019 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Oceanen %

11/17/2019 — Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret %

11/19/2019 — Katowice, Poland @ Ars Cameralis Festival

02/25/2020 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Zoo

02/26/2020 — Melbourne, Australia @ Melbourne Recital Hall

02/28/2020 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Zoo $

02/29/2020 — Wollongong, Australia @ Farmer & The Owl Festival

03/03/2020 — Sydney, Australia @ The Factory

03/04/2020 — Hobart, Australia @ Odeon Theatre

03/07/2020 — Castlemaine, Australia @ Theatre Royal

03/08/2020 — Victoria, Australia @ Golden Plains Festival

% with Ana Roxane

$ with Julia Jacklin

The Rough Trade Session EP is out now via Sub Pop. Get it here.