Weyes Blood Releases A New EP And Announces Tour Dates For 2019 And 2020

Weyes Blood’s fourth album, Titanic Rising, is one of 2019’s most beloved indie albums, and now she has shared a little bit more from it. Today, Weyes Blood has released the Rough Trade Session EP, which consists of alternate takes of four songs from Titanic Rising: “A Lot Has Changed,” “Everyday,” “Something To Believe,” and “Wild Time.”
These renditions were recorded with Ariel Rechtshaid, a producer and engineer who in recent years has worked with Vampire Weekend, U2, Adele, and others. These recordings were previously only made available on a bonus CD that came with the Rough Trade release of Titanic Rising.
Listen to Rough Trade Session above. Additionally, Weyes Blood also announced tour dates for 2019 and 2020 today, so find those below. Also revisit our review of Titanic Rising here.
10/25/2019 — London, England @ Rough Trade East in-store (Solo)
10/26/2019 — Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory %
10/28/2019 — Glasgow, Scotland @ The Art School %
10/29/2019 — Manchester, England @ Club Academy %
10/30/2019 — London, England @ Electric Brixton %
11/01/2019 — Paris, France @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2019
11/02/2019 — Nantes, France @ SOY Festival
11/03/2019 — Bordeaux, France @ IBOAT %
11/05/2019 — Braga, Portugal @ GNRation %
11/06/2019 — Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB @ B.Leza %
11/07/2019 — Madrid, Spain @ Sala 0 — Palacio de Prensa %
11/08/2019 — Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender
11/10/2019 — Vevey, Switzerland @ Rocking Chair %
11/11/2019 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Bogen F %
11/13/2019 — Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu %
11/14/2019 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset Studie 2 %
11/15/2019 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan %
11/16/2019 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Oceanen %
11/17/2019 — Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret %
11/19/2019 — Katowice, Poland @ Ars Cameralis Festival
02/25/2020 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Zoo
02/26/2020 — Melbourne, Australia @ Melbourne Recital Hall
02/28/2020 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Zoo $
02/29/2020 — Wollongong, Australia @ Farmer & The Owl Festival
03/03/2020 — Sydney, Australia @ The Factory
03/04/2020 — Hobart, Australia @ Odeon Theatre
03/07/2020 — Castlemaine, Australia @ Theatre Royal
03/08/2020 — Victoria, Australia @ Golden Plains Festival
% with Ana Roxane
$ with Julia Jacklin
The Rough Trade Session EP is out now via Sub Pop. Get it here.