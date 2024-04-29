What time do the Rolling Stones hit the stage on their Hackney Diamonds Tour? After all, no one wants to miss out on songs like “Start Me Up” or “Get Off Of My Cloud” because of parking or concessions, so that time has to be baked into your plans. Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards are getting up there in age, so to quote some of their contemporaries, you don’t want to miss a thing.
According to Setlist.fm, the Stones have been hitting the stage right around 9:15, about an hour and fifteen minutes after their opener, Gary Clark Jr. In addition to playing the album after which the tour is named, the band is also hitting classics from across their oeuvre like “Honky Tonk Women,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” and of course, “Paint It Black.” You can see the setlist and the remaining dates below.
Setlist
1. “Start Me Up”
2. “Get Off Of My Cloud”
3. “Rocks Off”
4. “Out Of Time”
5. “Angry”
6. “Beast Of Burden” (Fan-Voted Song)
7. “Mess It Up” (Live Debut)
8. “Tumbling Dice”
9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
10. “Little T&A” (First Time Since 2016; Keith Richards on vocals)
11. “Sympathy For The Devil”
12. “Gimme Shelter”
13. “Honky Tonk Women”
14. “Miss You”
15. “Paint It Black”
16. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
Encore
17. “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven”
18. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”
Dates
05/02/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest
05/07/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/15/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/23/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/30/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/03/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
06/07/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
06/11/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
06/15/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium
06/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/27/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/05/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
07/10/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
07/17/2024 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium