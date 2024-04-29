What time do the Rolling Stones hit the stage on their Hackney Diamonds Tour? After all, no one wants to miss out on songs like “Start Me Up” or “Get Off Of My Cloud” because of parking or concessions, so that time has to be baked into your plans. Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards are getting up there in age, so to quote some of their contemporaries, you don’t want to miss a thing.

According to Setlist.fm, the Stones have been hitting the stage right around 9:15, about an hour and fifteen minutes after their opener, Gary Clark Jr. In addition to playing the album after which the tour is named, the band is also hitting classics from across their oeuvre like “Honky Tonk Women,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” and of course, “Paint It Black.” You can see the setlist and the remaining dates below.