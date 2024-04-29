Here Is The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Tour Setlist

The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds tour began on Sunday, April 28, in Houston, Texas. The AARP-sponsored tour is in support of their album of the same name, which was released last October as their first original studio album since 2005. Hackney Diamonds debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard albums chart.

The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds will hit up the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2 before resuming their headlining tour dates at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on May 7. The tour will wrap on July 17 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, but not before hitting up such iconic stadiums as MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey or Chicago’s Soldier Field. See all of the Stones’ remaining dates here.

According to setlist.fm, the Stones’ set list included “Angry,” the song that generated headlines due to the objectification of Sydney Sweeney in its video.

See the rest of the purported setlist.