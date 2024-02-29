The six-piece band will drop Neon Pill on May 17 and support the album with a headlining North American tour, beginning on June 20 in West Valley City, Utah. Bakar and Young The Giant will serve as the supporting acts on select dates of Live Nation-produced trek.

This morning, February 29, Cage The Elephant executed the classic double-dip announcement : New album and subsequent tour. Actually, it’s better than a double-dip because Cage The Elephant also dropped “Out Loud,” billed as “the emotional centerpiece of Neon Pill.” The title track previously arrived last month.

When Do Cage The Elephant’s Tickets Go On Sale For Their Tour In Support Of Neon Pill?

As per a press release, “numerous pre-sales, including for the band’s Fan Club, Discord, and Spotify followers,” are scheduled to begin next Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets to all Canadian dates will become available to American Express Card Members from March 5 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 7, at 10 p.m. local time.

The general on-sale for tickets and VIP packages will go on sale on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more ticketing information here.

How To Buy Tickets For Cage The Elephant’s Tour

Cage The Elephant captioned their Instagram announcement with directions for pre-sale access, writing, “For pre-sale access, sign up for our mailing list before Monday [March 4] at 7 a.m. CST at CageTheElephant.com.”

What Are Cage The Elephant’s Tour Dates?

06/20 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre^

06/22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena^

06/23 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater^

06/24 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

06/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena^

06/28 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^

06/30 — Spokane, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest^

07/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

07/03 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl^

07/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

07/06 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena^

07/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum^

07/09 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater^

07/11 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center^

07/12 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

07/13 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena^

07/15 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP^

08/02 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

08/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

08/04 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

08/07 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

08/08 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field^

08/10 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre^

08/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center^

08/14 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC^

08/16 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena^

08/18 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC^

08/19 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

08/21 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion^

08/22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

08/24 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

08/26 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell^

08/27 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

08/29 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

08/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center^

09/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann^

09/07 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater^

09/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center^

09/10 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre^

09/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

09/13 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena^

09/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre^

09/16 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha^

09/18 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

^ with Young The Giant and Bakar

* with Bakar

Neon Pill is out 5/17 via RCA Records. Find more information here.

Young The Giant is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.