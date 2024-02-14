For those who are hoping to catch them at one of the concerts around the globe, here’s what to know.

Yesterday, Pearl Jam announced that they would be making a return with a new album titled Dark Matter and treated fans to the first single. And they had even more news to share, including that the band is heading out on the road for a tour across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

When Do Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets for Pearl Jam’s worldwide tour will first be available to those who are members of their Ten Club. Presale information available for those signed up for Pearl Jam’s fan club can be found on the band’s website.

Another way to get tickets is by registering on Ticketmaster for access. Fans can register until Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

From there, those chosen for the Ticketmaster presale will receive a code on Thursday, February 22 at some point in the evening. The exact presale and general sale date will then be revealed closer to the registration deadline or code reveal. More information can be found here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter tour dates.

Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates: Dark Matter World Tour

05/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/10 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/13 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/25 — Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/30 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/22 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

06/25 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Co-Op Arena

06/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/02 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/03 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/11 — Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/22 — Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/12 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/15 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/17 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

11/08 — Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

11/13 — Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium

11/16 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

11/21 — Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium