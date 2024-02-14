Yesterday, Pearl Jam announced that they would be making a return with a new album titled Dark Matter and treated fans to the first single. And they had even more news to share, including that the band is heading out on the road for a tour across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
For those who are hoping to catch them at one of the concerts around the globe, here’s what to know.
When Do Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter Tour Tickets Go On Sale?
Tickets for Pearl Jam’s worldwide tour will first be available to those who are members of their Ten Club. Presale information available for those signed up for Pearl Jam’s fan club can be found on the band’s website.
Another way to get tickets is by registering on Ticketmaster for access. Fans can register until Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time.
From there, those chosen for the Ticketmaster presale will receive a code on Thursday, February 22 at some point in the evening. The exact presale and general sale date will then be revealed closer to the registration deadline or code reveal. More information can be found here.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter tour dates.
Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates: Dark Matter World Tour
05/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/10 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/13 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/25 — Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/30 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/22 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
06/25 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Co-Op Arena
06/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/02 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/03 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/11 — Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/22 — Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/12 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/15 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/17 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
11/08 — Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
11/13 — Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium
11/16 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
11/21 — Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium