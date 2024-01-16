When Do Tickets For Phish’s ‘Mondegreen’ Festival In 2024 Come Out?

The music festival season is going to be interesting: Today (January 16), Phish announced that they are extending their festival portfolio. Come August, Phish’s 2024 Mondegreen Festival will bring music fans to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. Across four days (August 15 to 18), Phish will have nature’s stage to perform their discography.

Although the band hasn’t shared any details about other headliners online, they have raved about the event’s add-ons. In addition to the on-site camping option, Mondegreen 2024 will feature interactive fan experiences, curated regional food on-site, and art installations

