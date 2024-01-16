When Do Tickets For Phish’s ‘Mondegreen’ Festival In 2024 Come Out?

Trey Anastasio Phish 2023
The music festival season is going to be interesting: Today (January 16), Phish announced that they are extending their festival portfolio. Come August, Phish’s 2024 Mondegreen Festival will bring music fans to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. Across four days (August 15 to 18), Phish will have nature’s stage to perform their discography.

Although the band hasn’t shared any details about other headliners online, they have raved about the event’s add-ons. In addition to the on-site camping option, Mondegreen 2024 will feature interactive fan experiences, curated regional food on-site, and art installations

So how can fans grab their tickets to Mondegreen?

On Thursday, January 18, at 11 a.m. ET, travel packages for Mondegreen will go on sale. But admission to the festival won’t be available for purchase until the next day, on Friday, January 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern. On the festival’s official website, it lists each of the three event-specific options for purchase, including general admission, Glen Close, and The Full Monde packages.

The four-day general admission ticket starts at $450. For those wishing to bundle the admission ticket with camping fees, the Glen Close will run you for $750 per person, whereas The Full Monde will cost you $1,525. Find more information here.

