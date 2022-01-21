When the lineup for When We Were Young Fest came out last week, every emo kid past, present, and future went bananas. How could they not when Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Bright Eyes, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, and Jimmy Eat World were all prominently featured on the single-day fest’s lineup? Tickets for the October 22nd music festival in Las Vegas went on sale this morning and they promptly sold out. But, showing that they really don’t want to see anyone sad, festival organizer Live Nation immediately announced a second day of the festival that immediately went on sale.

When We Were Young Fest’s Day 2 will be… err… Taking Back Sunday, so to speak. Sunday, October 23rd, that is, when the the same exact lineup will be gracing the stages of the Las Vegas Festival grounds.

“Due to overwhelming demand, a second date has been added to the When We Were Young Festival,” organizers said, which, judging by how viral the lineup and memes built around it were going on social media, the demand was obviously through the roof.

So yes, you’ll now have another chance to see all the acts including Dashboard Confessional, A Day To Remember, AFI, The Used, and more. But hurry, because tickets for the second day are on sale now, here.

