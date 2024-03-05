Zach Bryan has a big week ahead, as his Quitting Time Tour kicks off at the United Center in Chicago tonight, March 5. If you’re planning to head to the show, a big consideration to keep in mind is transportation. You could drive and park , or if that seems like a big to-do, there’s always rideshare services like Uber and Lyft. If you opt to go that route, here’s what you should know.

Where Is Rideshare At Chicago’s United Center For Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour?

As detailed on the United Center website, there’s an “Uber Zone” near the venue, where rideshare users can be picked up and dropped off. It’s located at the corner of Madison Street and Wood Street. The page also outlines the pickup process:

“Using the Uber app, fans inside the United Center will call an Uber ride. Guests will then head to the new Uber Zone located at the corner of Madison Street and Wood Street in front of the United Center. When arriving, fans will show the Uber attendant the lane number their driver is in. Fans will be shown the location where their Uber vehicle is located to start their next journey.”

Zach Bryan 2024 Tour Dates: The Quittin Time Tour

03/05/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

03/06/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

03/07/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

03/09/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

03/10/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *^

03/12/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *^

03/14/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

03/15/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

03/17/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

03/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

03/20/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

03/22/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC *^

03/25/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *^

03/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

03/28/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

03/30/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *^

03/31/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *^

04/26/2024 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *^

04/29/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *^

05/02/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *^

05/05/2024 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

05/06/2024 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

05/09/2024 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *^

05/13/2024 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *^

05/14/2024 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *^

05/17/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

05/18/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

05/31/2024 — Oakland, CA Oakland @ Alameda County Coliseum ~^

06/02/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena &^

06/03/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena &^

06/04/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena #^

06/07/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #^

06/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #^

06/14/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High #^

06/15/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High #^

06/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field +^

06/22/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

06/26/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium +^

06/29/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium %^

07/17/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &^

07/21/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center &^

07/22/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena &^

07/25/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome +^

07/27/2024 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium +^

07/30/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center @^

07/31/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center @^

08/03/2024 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum @^

08/04/2024 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum @^

08/07/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field %^

08/10/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

08/11/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

08/14/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium +^

08/17/2024 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium +^

08/20/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center @^

08/24/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium %^

08/25/2024 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center @^

08/26/2024 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center @^

11/17/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @^

11/18/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @^

11/20/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @^

11/22/2024 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome @^

11/23/2024 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome @^

11/26/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center @^

11/27/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center @^

11/29/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center @^

12/03/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena @^

12/04/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena @^

12/06/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center @^

12/07/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center @^

12/12/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^

12/13/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^

12/14/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @

12/18/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center @^

12/19/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center @^

* with The Middle East

+ with Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

% with Turnpike Troubadours

! with Sheryl Crow

# with Sierra Ferrell

@ with Matt Maeson

^ with Levi Turner

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.