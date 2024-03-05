Here’s what to know for those driving to the Chicago venue in a few hours and hoping to find a spot.

Zach Bryan is starting his The Quittin Time Tour tonight (March 5) with the first of three nights at Chicago’s United Center. From there, he will continue playing large venues and festivals across North America, with a complete list of dates available here.

Where To Park By Chicago’s United Center For Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour

According to their website, United Center has many different parking lots for fans heading to Bryan’s show to use. Lots A and B are located on Warren Blvd. between Damen Ave. and Wood St. as shown. On Madison St. between Damen and Wood again, fans can find parking lot C.

Lot D is on the corner of Wood and Adams. Lot F is at the intersection of Damen and Madison. Lots H & J are also on Madison, located on either side of the Wood St. intersection. Lot K is on Adams and Damen. Finally, a Lot named MXC is located on Jackson St. in between Damen and Wood.

Parking lots will open up 2.5 hours before the show. Depending on whether the lot pass was purchased on Ticketmaster or on-site, it will range in price from $25 to $43. Lots C, H, and K are the highest amount due to their closest proximity to the venue.

More information about directions and parking can be found here.

