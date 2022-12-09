Whitney Shared A Stripped Back Cover Of Beach House’s ‘Other People’

In the latest iteration of Spotify’s Live At Electric Lady series, Whitney popped into the studio and performed some fan favorites. Among the songs they performed are “Blue,” “No Woman,” and “Real Love.”

Additionally, the Chicago duo performed a cover of a fan favorite from another indie group. For Spotify’s last Live At Electric Lady EP, Whitney delivered a cover of Beach House‘s “Other People.”

“Other People” comes from Beach House’s Bloom album, which turned 10 this year.

On Whitney’s cover, the two recreate the song by way of keyboard and kickdrum, with a silky guitar loop throughout, creating a more instrument-driven version of the song.

Upon the EP’s release, Whitney shared an account of what it was like recording in the iconic studio and how the new imaginings of their songs and the Beach House cover came together.

“It’s wild to feel the history in that building,” they said in a statement. “It clearly breeds productivity and imaginative performance. We took this as an opportunity to shape the arrangements of our songs around a super-talented string quartet, as well as stripping back one of our favorite Beach House songs. We’re beyond grateful for the experience and look forward to coming back.”

You can check out Beach House’s Spotify-exclusive Live At Electric Lady EP below.

https://open.spotify.com/album/2tB7UQ2VfVmWNDB2pmdwrO