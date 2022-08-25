Whitney announced their new album Spark in June, the follow-up to 2020’s Candid. The lead single “Real Love” showcased the duo moving in a poppier direction, and “Twirl” and “Blue” ventured further into that sonic palette. Today, they’re back with “Memory” and “County Lines.”

The tracks continue to emanate a colorful pop aura, retaining an infectious groove and catchy melodies despite their dark subject matter, such as mortality and loss.

“The lyrics of ‘Memory’ illustrate someone processing and eventually accepting their fear of death,” the band explained in a statement. “Halfway through writing the song our bandmate Will Miller sent along the chords for what would become the outro of the song without ever hearing ‘Memory.’ It was one of those harmonious moments where two separate ideas somehow fit together immediately. The final third speaking to the afterlife in a way we wouldn’t have been able to match with words.”

They’re set to head out on a tour this fall; they recently announced a North American run spanning from late September to late October, and they’ll definitely be bringing these new tunes to fans.

Listen to “Memory” above and “County Lines” below.

Spark is out 9/16 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.