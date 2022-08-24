Will Sheff Unveils The Vulnerable Ballad ‘Nothing Special’

A few weeks ago, Will Sheff, also known as the leader of Okkervil River, announced his new LP Nothing Special and unveiled “Estrangement Zone.” Today, he’s back with the release of the title track. It’s a twinkly, vulnerable ballad with a powerful accompanying music video.

Upon the announcement of the album, he said, “When I was just a kid, I got caught up in the dream of being a rock and roll star. Like so many other young people, I fell in love with the idea of being called to this glorious path outside of ordinary life. And I ended up in a band with people who felt this same call — especially our brilliant drummer Travis Nelsen, who was like a brother to me. We would trade tales of hilarious antics and outrageous excess and tragic death like they were almost scripture. Travis and I fell out painfully, and he died in the early weeks of lockdown. I think a big part of Nothing Special centers around grieving for him, grieving for everything my friends have lost, grieving for the rock and rock and roll myth, and trying to open my eyes to a more transcendent reality.”

Watch the video for “Nothing Special” above.

Nothing Special is out 10/7 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.