Willie Nelson is turning 90 later this week, with a massive party concert being held in his honor at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30. He’s also bringing a whole new round of friends along, as a ton of musicians have joined the already-stacked initial lineup announcement.

Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Jamey Johnson, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Jack Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Lily Meola, Rodney Crowell, Shooter Jennings, Stephen Stills, and Waylon Payne will now be performing at Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.

Other previously announced performers included Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, and Ziggy Marley. Nelson himself will also be taking the stage.

Ticketholders are encouraged to arrive early, as each night is a four-hour show that will start on time, according to a press release. Presale passes for all sections are still available, and more information can be found through Willie Nelson’s official website.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.