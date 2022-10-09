In her second performance of the night, Willow took the Saturday Night Live stage for a performance of “Ur A Stranger” from her latest album, COPINGMECHANISM

While on stage, Willow sang the angsty, heartbreak anthem, showing off her screamo chops on the bridge and closing verse.

“She used to be mine / Now she’s yours and that’s fine / Guess I ran out of time to please / I never thought I’d be angry / You’re so f*ckin’ shady,” she sang with pure emotion. It’s worth noting that NBC censors didn’t catch the f-bomb she dropped during the set.

At the end of the performance, Willow pulled a classic rockstar move and smashed a TV with her guitar.

“Ur A Stranger” is one of the more raw tracks on the album. In a recent interview with The Guardian, she said she feels expressing negative emotions is equally as important as expressing positive emotions.

“I can’t stay up in that ethereal, celestial, high-vibration good-vibes place all the time,” she said. “That’s the place we all want to be, and sometimes you’ve just got to white-knuckle through. But at other times you need to listen to your emotions, to learn from going into your shadow. Negative emotions can be cathartic. We don’t always have the answers, and that’s OK.”

Check out the performance of “Ur A Stranger” above.

COPINGMECHANISM is out now via MSFTS and Roc Nation. Stream it here.