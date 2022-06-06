The Woodsist Festival has seen a considerable amount of growth in the past two years. What began as a modest music festival on California’s Big Sur coastline has now laid down its roots in New York’s Hudson Valley at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. The spectacularly curated affair is an artist-led effort by the New York indie folk band Woods and their namesake label.

Now the lineup for the 2022 edition of the Woodsist Festival has been announced and it features Waxahatchee headlining the Sunday, September 25th slate, while long-standing indie rock stalwarts Guided By Voices lead the way for Saturday, September 24th’s programming. Joining them on the bill are a range of noted left-of-center acts, like the spiritual jazz of Sun Ra Arkestra, jazz fusionists Medeski & Martin, zithra master Laraaji, harpist Mary Lattimore, guitar-centric Tuareg band Les Filles de Illighadad, the reggae/dub multi-instrumentalist Pacyhman, and as always, the bucolic folk of Woods.

The Arrowood Farms site itself has an on-site brewery, which makes for an intriguing wrinkle into the experience that features two stages of music. Woodsist Festival is a two-hour drive from New York City, making it a refuge of sorts for city-dwellers.

Tickets for Woodsist Festival 2022 are now on sale here.