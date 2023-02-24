Yaeji has offered fans another preview of her upcoming album, With A Hammer, by dropping her new song and video for “Done (Let’s Get It).”

The themes of the song find Yaeji “taking on the mission of smashing these inter-generational cycles as a path toward healing herself and the world,” according to a press release.

Filmed in Seoul, South Korea, it finds Yaeji and her grandfather dressed in adorable bunny dog costumes. Together, the two perform tasks including organizing books and counting vegetables. Through it all, still, they find time to unwind with dinner and playing with a dog.

She also directed and edited the music video, which comes complete with heart overlays and other doodles to add to the sweet energy.

Last month, Yaeji officially announced With A Hammer, by dropping the lead single, “For Granted.” Fans will have the opportunity to hear it quite soon too, as shortly before the album’s April release, she will embark on a tour that kicks off in Vancouver and ends in may at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel. Along the way, Yaeji is also making a stop at Coachella.

Check out the music video for “Done (Let’s Get It)” above.

With A Hammer is out 4/7 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.