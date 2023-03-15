We are just days away from Yves Tumor’s new album, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). Ahead of their new album, Tumor has dropped a new song called “Parody.”

“Parody” is a more downtempo track compared to the previously released “God Is A Circle.” On this particular song, Yves delivers soft-tinged vocals over a slow, smooth guitar-and-drum-driven track.

“Send your face and name on a postcard / a parody of a pop star / you behaved like a monster / is this all just makeup / imagine the thrill / when we couldn’t find our way back,” they sing.

Yves is known for their outspoken nature and their eccentric music and fashion stylings. In a recent interview with Courtney Love for Interview, Yves revealed that they don’t mind being othered.

“I honestly don’t really think about how I’m being perceived that much,” they said. “I just don’t want to ever be in the middle ground of anyone’s thoughts. I’d rather that someone really, really doesn’t f*ck with me, or have them drooling.”

Check out “Parody” above.

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp Records. Find more information here.