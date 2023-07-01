Here Is Zac Brown Band’s Setlist For Their 2023 Tour

Zac Brown Band is currently touring across North America through the fall, hitting stops like Boston’s Fenway Park, two sold-out nights in New Hampshire, Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, and more until November — when the shows currently close in Tampa, Florida.

Over the next few months, fans might be wondering what songs that they can expect to hear at the country concert. Based on Zac Brown Band’s recent concert in Wisconsin (and another being held tonight in Columbus), some covers and special surprises were also sprinkled in.

Continue scrolling for Zac Brown Band‘s most recent concert setlist, according to Setlist FM. For more information on the tour, tickets, and additional dates, visit their official website here.

1. “Homegrown”

2. “Day For The Dead”

3. “As She’s Walking Away”

4. “Toes”

5. “Uncaged”

6. “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” (The Charlie Daniels Band cover)

7. “Keep Me in Mind / Superstition” (with BRELAND)

8. “It’s Not OK”

9. “Jump Right In”

10. “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Queen cover)

11. “Whiskey’s Gone”

12. “Same Boat”

13. “Sweet Annie”

14. “Out In The Middle”

15. “Sabotage” (Beastie Boys cover)

16. “Loving You Easy”

17. “Tomorrow Never Comes” (Acoustic open)

18. “Goodbye In Her Eyes”

19. “Knee Deep”

20. “Paint It Black” (The Rolling Stones cover)

21. “Beautiful Drug”

22. “Colder Weather / Take It To The Limit”

23. “America The Beautiful” (cover)

24. “Chicken Fried”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.